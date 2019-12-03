PKR Youth secretary: Members claiming national congress snub failed to submit names on time

Sixty members from seven PKR Youth divisions claimed they were denied permission to attend the party’s upcoming national congress. — Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 3 — The 60 members from seven PKR Youth divisions who claimed they were denied permission to attend the party’s upcoming national congress had failed to adhere to organisational discipline, Youth Congress secretary Ahmad Syukri Che Ab Razab said today.

He said permission was denied because they had failed to adhere to the date set for Youth division members to submit their names.

Ahmad Syukri said the congress’ delegates also failed to rectify the situation ‘using the appropriate channels’.

“The National Youth Congress delegates for 2019 are chosen from the names in the Youth Division Annual General Meeting, which took place from August 2 to 13. Each division must select nine delegates and include their names in the Annual Meeting Report which is forwarded to the Congress secretary within seven days after the meeting commenced,” Ahmad Syukri said in a statement.

He said the Congress’ secretariat will examine the report and list out all the delegates from all over the country.

“Understanding the difficulties of some Youth division leaders in submitting the report according to the set timeframe, the Youth Secretary via a special notice on October 26 granted a grace period to do so by October 29 at the latest.

“Past this date, the Secretary produced a full list of the attending delegates on the official webpage at kongresamk2019.com. All Youth state and division leaders were also notified on November 11 to go through the list to verify the names, and must confirm it by November 16,” Ahmad Syukri said.

The individuals who claimed have been denied attendance are from the divisions of Bentong, Jeli, Kelana Jaya, Kuala Krai, Kuala Selangor, Rantau Panjang, and Sepang.

Ahmad Syukir listed the dates in which these divisions’ Youth Congress annual general meeting reports were submitted.

“Rantau Panjang’s report was received on November 22, Kuala Selangor and Sepang on November 25, Kuala Krai dan Kelana Jaya on November 26, and Bentong on November 27. No report was received from Jeli,” Ahmad Syukri said.

Earlier today the division members filed a report with the Registrar of Societies in Putrajaya, urging the government agency to take action against PKR Youth leaders for denying Youth members permission to attend the national congress in Melaka.

Malaysiakini reported Kelana Jaya PKR Youth vice-chief Muhammad Dzahiruddin Abdul Nasir as saying the names of the division members were not on the website’s list, despite conducting the annual general meetings this year and choosing who to send to Melaka.