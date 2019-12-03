No respite for flood-stricken Kelantan as evacuees top 10,000

Sultan Ismail Petra Silver Jubilee Mosque, also known as Beijing Mosque, is partially submerged by floodwater in Rantau Panjang December 2, 2019. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 3 — Kelantan saw an increase in the number of flood evacuees last night while Terengganu registered a slight drop.

The number of evacuees in Kelantan rose to 10,078 as of 8pm, up from 8,550 as of 4pm yesterday.

In Terengganu, the number of evacuees dropped to 4,908 from 5,591 yesterday evening.

The InfoBencanaJKIM application showed that the Pasir Mas district in Kelantan had 5,751 evacuees in 28 relief centres; Kuala Krai had 1,128 evacuees in 16 centres; Pasir Putih, 784 evacuees in eight centres; Kota Baru, 723 evacuees in five centres.

Tanah Merah, 639 evacuees in 13 centres; Bachok, 190 evacuees in two centres; Machang, 210 evacuees in six centres; Jeli, 179 evacuees in two centres and Tumpat, 474 evacuees in three centres.

The ebanjir.kelantan.gov.my website showed that the levels of several rivers have risen further as at 8pm.

People use a sampan to transport goods along a flooded street in Rantau Panjang, Pasir Mas December 1, 2019. — Bernama pic

The level of Sungai Golok in Rantau Panjang, Pasir Mas, was at 10.61m, up from 10.45m as at 4pm and above the danger point of 9m.

Its level in Jenob, Tanah Merah, was 23.72m (above the danger point of 23.5m) and in Kuala Jambu, Tumpat, 3.10m (2.5m).

The level of Sungai Kelantan at the Guillemard Bridge was 16.36m (16m) and at Kuala Krai, 24.39m (above the warning point of 22.5m) while the level of Sungai Lebir in Tualang was 32.44m (above the warning point of 31m).

Two rivers have breached the alert level, Sungai Galas in Dabong, Kuala Krai, at 34.53m (32m) and Sungai Kelantan at Tambatan Diraja, Kota Baru, at 3.83m (3m).

In Terengganu, State Civil Defence Force director Lt Col Che Adam A. Rahman said Besut has 1,879 evacuees in 51 centres; Setiu, 1,435 in 26 centres; Hulu Terengganu, 889 in 16 centres; Dungun, 403 in 10 centres; Marang, 121 in four centres and Kuala Nerus, 157 in five centres. — Bernama