Liew: Tabling of IPCMC Bill postponed to enable improvement

Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department in charge of legal affairs Datuk Liew Vui Keong speaks to reporters at the Parliament lobby in Kuala Lumpur November 21,2019. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 3 — The tabling of the Independent Police Complaints and Misconduct Commission (IPCMC) Bill 2019 has been postponed to enable it to be improved, said Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department Datuk Liew Vui Keong.

He said the move to refine the Bill was necessary to facilitate the implementation of the law when it was passed and to avoid any unwanted issues from arising.

“It is necessary to refine the IPCMC Bill to establish regulations relating to the conduct of disciplinary proceedings enacted in accordance with the existing Public Officers (Conduct and Discipline) Regulations 1993 [PU (A) 395] applicable to police personnel.

“The same goes for the classification of minor misconduct,” he told a press conference at the Parliament lobby today.

Liew said the National Centre for Governance, Integrity and Anti-Corruption would be tasked with seeking feedback and views of stakeholders, particularly the police on issues related to the enactment of regulations under clause 50 and the classification of minor misconduct under new clause 22 (2) of the bill.

Earlier, the minister said the tabling of the IPCMC Bill had been postponed to the next Dewan Rakyat meeting.

Liew when informing the matter in the Dewan Rakyat sitting today, said “Mr Speaker in accordance with Meeting Rule 62, I appeal that the second and third readings of the IPCMC Bill which had been listed as second item in the Order Paper for motions today be postponed to the next Parliament meeting.”

The IPCMC Bill 2019 was tabled for the first reading in the last Dewan Rakyat session in July but the Bill was referred to the Special Select Committee for further discussion when it came up for its second reading last October.

The IPCMC seeks to replace the Enforcement Agency Integrity Commission in efforts to enhance the integrity and capabilities of the police force and will act as an independent monitoring body to receive complaints and conduct investigations into misconduct involving police personnel. — Bernama