Kelantan flood victims rise to 13,080 as at 4pm

A family seeks shelter at a temporary relief centre at Sekolah Kebangsaan Chenulang in Kuala Krai November 30, 2019. — Bernama pic

KOTA BARU, Dec 3 — The number of flood victims in Kelantan rose to 13,080 involving 4,670 families as at 4pm today compared to 12,468 evacuees from 4,341 families in the afternoon.

According to the InfoBencanaJKM application, Pasir Mas recorded the highest number of evacuees with 8,641 people (3,384 families) who are being housed at 29 temporary relief centres.

The number of evacuees at six relief centres in Tumpat increased to 1,856 victims (613 families) compared to 909 people (281 families) at 1pm.

Pasir Puteh recorded 826 evacuees (219 families) at eight relief centres while in Kuala Krai 653 people (146 families) were placed at eight centres.

In Kota Bharu, 616 evacuees (168 families) were housed at four relief centres, 348 victims (102 families) were taking shelter at seven relief centres in Tanah Merah while 140 people (38 families) were being accommodated at three relief centres in Machang.

Meanwhile, according to ebanjir.kelantan.gov.my website, the water level of Sungai Golok in Rantau Panjang, Pasir Mas dropped to 10.40m compared to 10.57m this afternoon, which was exceeding the danger level of 9m.

However, the water level of the same river in Kuala Jambu, Tumpat rose to 3.30m, exceeding the danger level of 2.50m compared to 3.29m at 1pm.

The water level in Sungai Kelantan at the Guillemard Bridge exceeded the alert level at 14.69m.

Water levels in most major rivers in Kelantan are showing a downward trend due to the good weather since this morning.

No closure of major roads was reported and the floods have so far claimed two lives. — Bernama