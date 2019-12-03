In Sarawak, worker buried alive while working on monsoon drain

The site where labourer Nicholas anak Jawan was buried alive while working inside the deep monsoon drain December 3, 2019. — Picture courtesy of Bomba Kota Samarahan

KOTA PADAWAN, Dec 3 — A 33-year old labourer was killed after he was buried alive while building a deep monsoon drain at Kampung Bunan, Mongkos Road, near here, this morning.

Kota Samarahan Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) spokesman said tonnes of earth collapsed on the man.

“The victim’s body was retrieved by the contractor before the arrival of our men,” the spokesman said.

He said the incident happened about 9.55am

The spokesman said the deceased, who is from Kampung Rudan, Rayang, near here, was confirmed dead by a medical personnel from Kampung Bunan rural clinic.

“We have handed over his remains to the police for further action,” he said.

In Miri, a woman passenger, identified as Chin Moi Moi, was killed when a car she was travelling in collided head-on with a sports utility vehicle (SUV) at Jalan Desa Pujut about 9.10am today.

The car driver identified as Chin Fook Lin escaped with injuries, Bomba Lopeng station spokesman said.

He said the three people inside the SUV escaped with minor injuries.