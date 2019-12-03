Dr M: Emphasis on STEM, TVET to strengthen manpower resources

Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad leaves Parliament December 3, 2019. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 3 — Malaysia is currently emulating developed countries like Japan, Germany and America by giving emphasis to Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) studies and Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET), said Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad.

The Prime Minister said the move to make STEM and TVET the main agenda of the country’s education was to produce more skilled personnel in technical professions.

“We also do not want to be left behind in ensuring that STEM and TVET are prioritised, with the latest statistics showing that 44 per cent of students in Malaysia made STEM fields their choice, and the government is aiming to increase this percentage to 60 per cent in the future,” he said.

Dr Mahathir was speaking at the launch of the National Technical Profession Day (HPTN) 2019 through a video recording here today.

He drew attention to developed countries which also stressed on innovation and producing the latest technologies, making them among the countries with the most number of registered patents globally. — Bernama