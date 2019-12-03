Businessman pleads not guilty to charge of molesting women

A businessman pleaded not guilty at the Magistrate’s Court in Ipoh on 10 counts of molesting three women in July. — Reuters pic

IPOH, Dec 3 — A businessman pleaded not guilty at the Magistrate’s Court here today on 10 counts of molesting three women in July.

The accused, Datuk Md Hamdan Ahmad, 65, pleaded not guilty after all 10 of the charges were read out in the presence of Magistrate Noor Azreen Mohd Darus.

According to the charge, Md Hamdan is accused of using criminal force with the intent of outraging the modesty of three women aged 20 years at his office in Jalan Dr Nazrin Shah, Ipoh.

He was charged with committing the offence between 9.45am and 5.50pm on July 29, and all 10 charges were made under Section 354 of the Penal Code under which the accused can be sentenced to imprisonment of up to 10 years or fine or caning.

The magistrate set January 16 for a re-mention of the case and allowed bail of RM25,000 with two sureties, and directed the accused not to harass the victims and to surrender his passport to the court.

Prosecution was conducted by Deputy Public Prosecutors D. Sunit Kaur Jessyz Nurul Qistina Qamaru Abrar and Mohamad Nazreen Zabarudin, while the accused was represented by counsel Khairilazwar Khalil.

In July this year, the media reported that the businessman had molested the three women during a job interview. — Bernama