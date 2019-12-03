Bill tabled to allow transfer of husband’s EPF contributions to wife

Employees’ Provident Fund (EPF) logo is seen at its headquarters in Kuala Lumpur September 5, 2019. — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 3 — A bill was tabled for the first reading in the Dewan Rakyat today, among other things, to enable the transfer of contributions of a member of the Employees Provident Fund into the account of another member of the fund who is or are his lawful wife or wives.

The Employees Provident Fund (Amendment) Bill 2019 was tabled by Deputy Finance Minister Datuk Amiruddin Hamzah and is expected to go through the second reading at the current session of the house, which runs until Thursday.

The bill, proposes the contributors to make an application to the EPF for the transfer by submitting the relevant particulars or documents, and then choose for it to be done on a monthly basis or in accordance with such other period.

However, in the event of a divorce or death of the wife, the contributor may apply to cease the transfer by submitting the relevant particulars or documents. — Bernama