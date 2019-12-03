Baru Bian agrees with MACC chief’s advice against fraternising with contract bidders

Works Minister Baru Bian speaks to reporters at Menara TM in Kuala Lumpur December 3, 2019. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 3 — Works Minister Baru Bian agrees that civil servants involved in tendering processes ought not to meet with applicants outside the office on a casual basis.

He said doing so is fairly obvious, since it is a matter of “good principle”.

“If the civil servant in question is involved in the tendering process, then it is good principle for them not to go out with those applying for tenders,” Baru said after officiating the National Technical Profession Day celebration at Menara TM.

The minister added that he would support a move to formalise this restriction.

Baru was responding to Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission chief commissioner Latheefa Koya’s remarks yesterday that it is inappropriate for those in the public sector or in government-linked companies to “go out for drinks” with tender applicants.

She added the practice of certain officials going out to meet applicants outside of working hours should be avoided as it is crucial in upholding integrity and avoiding corruption.

Baru also touched on the National Technical Profession Day as well, explaining that this is the first time it is being commemorated nationwide.

“The main objective is to show appreciation for technical professions and their contributions in modernising the country.

“Its theme of ‘Technical Profession as the Core of Shared Prosperity’ is also in line with the government and Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad’s vision for Malaysia,” he said.