Warisan sec-gen reminds party members to focus on winning Kimanis by-election

KOTA KINABALU, Dec 2 — Parti Warisan Sabah secretary-general Datuk Loretto S. Padua Junior today reminded party members and supporters to remain calm and focused on securing victory in the upcoming Kimanis by-election following today’s Federal Court ruling in upholding the Election Court’s decision that Datuk Seri Anifah Aman’s victory in the parliamentary seat was null and void.

Padua said that although the party was grateful over the Federal Court’s decision today, he pointed out that grassroots leaders should not be overconfident and take anything for granted.

“The real victory is when the people of Kimanis choose Warisan during the by-election. Our responsibility is to ensure the people choose Warisan,” he said in a statement here today.

Padua said that Warisan was ready to take on any Opposition candidate, and would face them with the support of all Pakatan Harapan (PH) component parties, as well as ally Upko.

“We shouldn’t have any problems winning Kimanis with the support and cooperation of everyone in PH and Upko,” he said.

Loretto said the president of the party will announce the candidate when the time comes.

Earlier today, the Federal Court’s five-member bench led by Chief Justice Tengku Maimun Tuan Mat upheld the decision by the Election Court that declared the Kimanis parliamentary result in GE14 null and void.