Seven-year-old boy first casualty of 2019 Kelantan flood season

People carry out a clean-up operation at a mosque in Kampung Chenulang in Kuala Krai November 30, 2019, after it was inundated with floodwater. — Bernama pic

KOTA BARU, Dec 2 — The floods in Kelantan claimed their first victim, a seven-year-old boy whose body was found in a flooded paddy field in Felcra Teratak Batu in Pasir Puteh today.

Mohammad Ilham Hasmadi was reported to have followed his uncle to an irrigation canal at about 6.30pm yesterday to fish when he slipped from a plank bridge and fell into the swollen canal.

Kelantan police chief Datuk Hasanuddin Hassan said members of the search and rescue team found Mohammad Ilham’s body at about 8am today, about 400m from where was believed to have slipped into the canal.

The body was sent to Tengku Anis Hospital in Pasir Puteh for a post-mortem, he told reporters after attending a mass circumcision programme at the Kelantan police contingent headquarters here today. — Bernama