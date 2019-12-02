Muhyiddin: Action against Hat Yai Peace Accord gathering organisers to be decided after completion of probe

Muhyiddin said he anticipated investigations would be completed by the end of this week. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

PUTRAJAYA, Dec 2 — The Home Ministry will decide if any action will be taken against those who organised the Hat Yai Peace Accord gathering which happened in Kajang yesterday, after investigations are completed.

Its minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin said the police are in the midst of investigating the gathering as well as the reasons for it taking place.

“We will wait for investigations to be completed before we decide if any further action will be taken on the organisers.

“Investigations into the matter were launched immediately and I am hopeful that they will be completed by the end of this week,” Muhyiddin told reporters after the Immigration Day 2019 celebration here.

