More than 5,600 seek shelter at Kelantan flood relief centres

People use a sampan to transport goods along a flooded street in Rantau Panjang, Pasir Mas December 1, 2019. — Bernama pic

KOTA BARU, Dec 2 — More people are being evacuated in Kelantan due to the floods, with 5,636 people from 1,621 families being accommodated at relief centres in seven districts in the state as at 7am today, compared with 2,652 victims, involving 781 families, last night.

According to the Social Welfare Department’s InfoBencana, 3,231 of the evacuees (970 families) are at 18 flood relief centres in the Pasir Mas district, and 739 people from 209 families have been evacuated to seven relief centres in the Kota Baru district.

In Pasir Puteh, 611 people from 165 families have been evacuated to seven relief centres, while in Bachok, there are two flood relief centres with 256 people from 60 families.

The other flood affected districts are Tanah Merah, with 371 evacuees (50 families) at eight relief centres, Machang, with 219 evacuees (65 families) at six relief centres and Kuala Krai, with 209 evacuees (50 families) at five relief centres.

Meanwhile, according to the Drainage and Irrigation Department’s website, the water level in three rivers in Kelantan has exceeded the danger level.

Sungai Golok in Rantau Panjang, Pasir Mas, rose to 10.47m, exceeding the danger level of 9m, from 10.37m last night.

The water level of the same river taken at Jenob in Tanah Merah was 23.98m (danger level is 23.5m) and the reading of Sungai Kelantan in Kuala Krai was 25.07m (danger level is 25m).

The water in two rivers has risen above the warning level, namely Sungai Lebir in Tualang, at 33.96m (warning level is 31m) and Sungai Kelantan in Kusial, at 15.81m (warning level is 14m).

Three rivers showed readings that exceeded the alert level. They are Sungai Galas at Limau Kasturi and Dabong, and Sungai Kelantan at the Customs Jetty.

In Kuala Terengganu, the flood situation seems to worsen with a drastic increase in the number of evacuees, from 2,387 people (650 families) last night, to 5,807 people (1,719 families) as at 8 am today.

A total of 55 flood relief centres were opened since early today to accommodate the new evacuees, bringing to 121 the total number of flood evacuation centres that were opened since floods hit the state.

Terengganu Malaysian Civil Defence Force (APM) director Lieutenant Colonel Che Adam A Rahman said Besut is the worst affected district, with 1,787 evacuees (484 families) at 45 relief centres, from 1,312 evacuees (345 families) at 31 relief centres last night.

“The floods in Hulu Terengganu also worsens with 18 new relief centres opened since early today to accommodate 1,751 evacuees (553 families), from 296 evacuees (94 families) at 15 relief centres last night. This brings to 33 the total number of flood relief centres in the Hulu Terengganu district.

“Setiu also recorded an increase in the number of flood evacuees, from only 296 people (94 families) at 15 relief centres last night, to 1,691 people (523 families) at 28 relief centres today,” he said.

According to the Drainage and Irrigation Department’s website, five rivers in three districts in recorded reading of above the danger level at 7am today.

Two of the rivers are in Setiu, namely Sungai Nerus in Kampung Langkap and Sungai Setiu in Kampung Besut.

The other rivers are Sungai Berang at Kampung Menerong and Sungai Telemong at Kuala Ping, both in Hulu Terengganu, and Sungai Besut at Kampung La in Besut.

In Pahang, the flood situation remains the same with three people still at a relief centre in Rompin. — Bernama