Kelantan Social Welfare Dept says it has enough basic supplies to last 13,000 flood victims for three days

A family seeks shelter at a temporary relief centre at Sekolah Kebangsaan Chenulang in Kuala Krai November 30, 2019. — Bernama pic

KOTA BARU, Dec 2 — The Kelantan Social Welfare Department (JKM) has placed various essential supply, including food, at 209 forward bases in preparation for floods in the state.

Its director, Said Sidup said the food supply included rice, canned food such as sardines, chicken curry, coffee, sugar, Milo and mineral water, which would then be distributed to the flood relief centres.

“The Kelantan JKM received an initial allocation of RM1 million from the federal government and RM300,000 from the state government for the purpose.

The state government has also approved an emergency allocation if the need arises,” he told Bernama here today.

He said 50 of the forward bases are in Kuala Krai, followed by Kota Baru (33), Tanah Merah (33), Pasir Mas (29), Tumpat (16), Gua Musang (14), Machang (8), Pasir Puteh (8), Jeli (15), and Bachok (three).

Said said the department had also identified 63 suppliers, such as Giant, Mydin, Econsave, Tesco and Pantai Timur Mart, to provide the necessary essential items.

“So far, the supply is enough to accommodate the needs of 13,000 victims for three days,” he added. — Bernama