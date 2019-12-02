Kadir Jasin: Anwar should be appointed as Special Functions Minister

Abdul Kadir said Pakatan Harapan should reduce its politicking and focus on running the country. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 2 — The prime minister’s media and communications advisor Datuk Abdul Kadir Jasin today suggested that PKR president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim be appointed as a “special functions minister” following the ruling coalition’s devastating defeat in the Tanjung Piai by-election.

In his blog, the former veteran journalist said it is now time to examine Anwar’s role in light of Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad’s decision to finally reshuffle his Cabinet.

“With Dr Mahathir finally deciding to reshuffle the Cabinet following the shock defeat at the Tanjong Piai Parliamentary by-election on November 16, it’s time to examine Anwar’s role.

“The Cabinet reshuffle is sorely needed not only because the PH ratings are falling but also because several ministers are clearly not performing.

“The prime minister could bring Anwar into the Cabinet as a special functions minister although the latter had said, jokingly, that he wasn’t applying for a Cabinet job.

“This was in response to Dr Mahathir’s statement that he wasn’t sure if Anwar would be joining the Cabinet,” said Abdul Kadir.

Furthermore, he pointed out that Pakatan Harapan (PH) should reduce its politicking and focus on running the country.

He also recalled that during the PH convention in 2018 when Dr Mahathir was announced as the prime minister candidate and Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail to be his deputy, a royal pardon and transfer of power would be granted for Anwar.

All barring the date of the power transfer had been fulfilled.

He also advised the Port Dickson MP to rein in his impatient supporters from putting pressure on Dr Mahathir.