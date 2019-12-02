Gobind: MCMC has culled 78pc of 3,877 social media accounts deemed fake

Gobind added that a total of 1,564 links and content believed to have elements of cyber-bullying were detected by the MCMC and 63 per cent have been successfully deleted. — AFP pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 2 — A total of 3,877 fake accounts on social media have been detected, 78 per cent of which have been deleted by the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) as of September, the Dewan Rakyat was told today.

Communications and Multimedia Minister Gobind Singh Deo said the main factor for the deletion of these accounts was because they were created for the purpose of disguise.

“The deletion of these social media accounts was done with the cooperation with the social media platform providers in accordance with the terms and conditions set by them.

“Meanwhile, a total of 1,564 links and content believed to have elements of cyberbullying were detected by the MCMC and 63 per cent have been successfully deleted,” he said during the question-and-answer session at the Dewan Rakyat here.

He was responding to a question from Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob (BN-Bera) who wanted to know the number of social media account owners who have been blocked and the reasons for it.

Meanwhile, Gobind said the ministry is looking at how existing laws relating to the issue of fake accounts can be improved.

“I hope in the future we can have a new law by the middle of next year but at the same time, enforcement is also important so that when there is a report by the public, action can be taken immediately.

“We will amend section 233 of the Communications and Multimedia Act soon. We see other countries in the region have introduced more stringent new laws, such as in Singapore and Australia,” he said.

Gobind said this in response to a supplementary question from RSN Rayer (DAP-Jelutong) who wanted to know how the government will take action to address the increasing freedom of information sharing today especially those with defamatory and fake elements. — Bernama