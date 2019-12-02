Felda spent RM757m since 2013, only completed 1,498 housing projects so far

The Felda logo is seen at its headquarters in Kuala Lumpur October 9, 2019. — Picture by Choo Choy May

IPOH, Dec 2 — The Federal Land Development Authority (Felda) has spent about 87 per cent of the RM870 million allocation, only to have built 1,498 houses since 2013 under the Felda New Generation Housing Project (PGBF), the 2018 Auditor-General’s report revealed today.

The report stated that RM757.86 million was spent by Felda until this year despite the project being given an initial period of five years from 2013 to 2017, where 20,000 houses were supposed to be built.

“Out of the 1,498 houses, only 792 has been delivered, while the balance 706 are still vacant and have not been delivered,” the report read.

The report also stated that out of the 20,000 planned PGBF houses, only 8,314 houses were planned to be built under 43 projects.

“Despite this planning, only 1,498 houses were completed under eight projects. Thirteen projects, which involve 3,596 houses are still under construction, 17 projects have been stopped, one project suspended and four projects have been canceled.

“The remaining 11,686 houses have not been built at all,” the report reads.

The report pointed out that the financial allocation for PGBF development between 2015 and 2016 was also not made available.

“The construction company for the PGBF was appointed via a direct negotiation without the approval of the Ministry of Finance as a pilot project contractor.

“The company was also made as a pilot project contractor even before being registered under the Construction Industry Development Board Malaysia,” the report added.