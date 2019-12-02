Anwar: No need for ‘peace envoys’, I am open to meeting with anyone

Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim leaves after speaking to reporters at the Parliament building in Kuala Lumpur November 20, 2019. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 2 — Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim said today rumours that a “peace envoy” has been sent to broker a deal between him and Datuk Seri Azmin Ali are not true.

The PKR president said he is ready to meet any party member regardless of which “camp” they are from.

Insisting that the party has no problems, Anwar denied that a “peace envoy” has been sent to him in order to broker a deal between him and his deputy.

“Every day I meet with MPs, state leaders and I don’t care where they are from.

“But there has never been a specific agenda for a peace treaty (from anyone) because to me, the party is one and we are at peace,” he told reporters after chairing the Parliamentary Caucus on reform and governance at Parliament today.

New Straits Times reported today that PKR vice-president Tian Chua, supposedly aligned with Azmin, has been meeting with Anwar the past week.

When pressed further, Anwar admitted meeting with Tian and Deputy Minister for Rural Development R. Sivarasa but did not go into any details.

“I talked to Tian Chua, (R) Sivarasa, Maria Chin (Abdullah) who wanted to see me. I met with Fahmi (Fadzil), Nik Nazmi (Nik Ahmad) and (Datuk Seri) Saifuddin (Nasution Ismail) yesterday... there was an event in my house. AMK (PKR Youth) and Women members also came.

“I met all and my message is not to complicate co-operation, don’t use forums to attack anyone, be sure to raise party awareness with only one agenda,” he said.

On Saturday, both Tian and Sivarasa were among 20 party Central Leadership members who chided the party leadership over the show-cause letter against one of their own — Zakaria Abdul Hamid — who was sacked a week ago.

“We, who are the majority of those chosen by party members (to the MPP), reject the hasty decision (to sanction Zakaria).

“We urge the party president (Anwar Ibrahim) to apologise for this decision, which clearly did not receive two-thirds support from the party’s MPP,” said the group in a joint statement.