20 rescuers trapped after delivering supplies to flood-stricken village in Gua Musang

Residents are stranded after floodwater cuts them off from their homes in Kampung Chenulang in Kuala Krai November 29, 2019. — Bernama pic

GUA MUSANG, Dec 2 — Twenty flood victim rescuers were trapped while delivering food supply to the flood-affected Orang Asli residents in Kampung Pasir Linggi here, yesterday.

Gua Musang Malaysian Defence Force (APM) officer Mohd Yusalmi Yusoff said it was due to a road to the village that was piled up by a landslide following heavy rains in the afternoon at about 4pm yesterday.

“The incident occurred when rescue teams were on their way home after sending food supplies to flood victims trapped in the village.

“On the way back, the vehicles used by the rescue team were unable to cross the road towards Sungai Lebir bridge due to landslide,” he told reporters while surveying the location of the landslide here, today.

Mohd Yusalmi said the rescue teams comprising personnel from the Department of Orang Asli Development (Jakoa), Social Welfare Department (JKM), APM and the Royal Malaysian Police (PDRM) had to wait until 8 pm for ground clearing work to be completed.

He noted that his department would monitor the situation to ensure that the roads to the village were safe for all residents.

Meanwhile, Gua Musang District Police chief Supt Mohd Taufik Maidin when contacted confirmed the incident and the road to Kampung Pasir Linggi was still closed to all vehicles as the Sungai Lebir bridge had been submerged for four days.

He said, however, the river’s water level had receded as the rain had subsided today from heavy downpour since Friday.

“We also ordered all personnel on duty to monitor the flood situation in this district to reduce the risk of residents being trapped by flood,” he said. — Bernama