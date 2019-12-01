Six Muslim men sentenced to jail, fine for going to waterfall instead of Friday prayers

Six male Muslims were sentenced to a month in jail and a fine for skipping out on Friday prayers last August 23. — Picture via Twitter/@Zulaikhasofy__

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 1 — In what is possibly the first case in the country, six male Muslims, including three teenagers, were sentenced to a month in jail and fined over RM2,000 for skipping out on Friday prayers last August 23.

Khairul Azle Abdul Rasid, 35; Abdul Malek Mohd, 25; Muhamad Hafizi Abdul Razak, 22; Muhammad Aliff Fikri A Mazzani, 19; and two unnamed 17-year-old boys were given the sentence by Syarie judge Nik Mohd Shahril Irwan Mat Yusof at the Hulu Terengganu Lower Shariah Court earlier today after pleading guilty to a charge of deliberately missing the compulsory Friday prayers, Harian Metro reported on its website.

All six were unrepresented while Syarie Nurul Taqwa Hasbul prosecuted.

According to the Malay daily, the six were accused of violating Section 16 of the Terengganu Syariah Criminal Enactment (Takzir) amendment 2016, which provides for a maximum jail sentence of two years, or a fine up to RM3,000 on those convicted.

While all six were ordered to be locked up one month, father of two Khairul Azle got the heftiest fine of RM2,500. The others who were all bachelors were each fined RM2,400.

Citing the charge sheet, Harian Metro reported the six to have committed the Islamic offence at the Sekayu Waterfall between 1pm and 1.50pm on August 23, 2019.

The six were reportedly busted during a raid by the Terengganu Islamic Religious Affairs Department.

Its female officers had entered the recreation area first for surveillance and found the six accused to be among several people picnicking with their families at the waterfall area instead of being at the mosque for their obligatory prayers that Friday.

The male officers went in and made the arrests after Friday prayers ended, according to the daily.