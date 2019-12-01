Shah Alam Section 7 residents want LRT 3 realigned

Residents in Section 7 are worried that construction of the Light Rail Transit 3 (LRT3) line, which will pass through a playground in their neighbourhood, will endanger their life, especially children playing in the playground. — Picture by Saw Siow Feng

SHAH ALAM, Dec 1 — Residents in Section 7 are worried that construction of the Light Rail Transit 3 (LRT3) line, which will pass through a playground in their neighbourhood, will endanger their life, especially children playing in the playground.

Secretary of Plumbum 101 and 103 Residents’ Association, Puan Nadzrifah Maarof (rpt Puan Nadzrifah) said construction of the LRT 3 line could pose a danger as it will be built close to the residents’ homes.

“The LRT 3 line will run through a playground and I am concerned for our safety as residents. We are not against development of LRT 3, only that we want it to be realigned so that it will not run through the housing area,” she told reporters here today.

A resident, Prof Hadariah Bahron, 52, said construction of the LRT 3 line could be continued by realigning it as two alternative routes had been proposed.

The 37-kilometre LRT 3 project is expected to pass through several areas within Shah Alam. The project will start at Bandar Utama and ends at Johan Setia in Klang. The project is scheduled to complete in five years.

The route which only takes 58 minutes will have 26 stations and expected to benefit more than two million people in the western corridor of Klang Valley. — Bernama