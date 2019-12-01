Penang association urged against going on strike at workshops

GEORGE TOWN, Dec 1 — The Penang Motor Vehicles Workshop Owners Association has been advised against going on strike to protest against the monopoly on car repair works by franchised workshops.

Penang Chief Minister’s Political Secretary, Teh Lai Heng hoped the association could postpone the strike scheduled for tomorrow to enable negotiations to be held against the original factory and the insurance company.

“Operational strike would only frustrate social courtesy and cause discomfort to the people. It is hoped that the Penang Motor Vehicles Workshop Owners Association would suspend the strike for the time being,” he said in a statement here today.

Teh, who is also the State Assemblyman for Komtar, also urged the Ministry of Domestic Trade and Consumerism to intervene in the issue and coordinate it to achieve a win-win situation.

He made the statement in response to the notice issued by the association on Nov 29 which informed all motor repair workshops in the state to stop work beginning tomorrow.

According to the notice, in the meeting held with members of the association on Nov 12, all the committees unanimously approved and announced the closure of operations effective Dec 2 until further notice.

All workshop owners and workers are not allowed to appear at the location of the accident and directed against carrying out any vehicle-towing services during the period.

It is learnt that the association will hold a media conference to announce the closure of the workshop and suspension of towing-truck operations in Penang tomorrow. — Bernama