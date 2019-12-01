National flag incident: Cops to record it company MD’s statement again tomorrow

Police will once again summon the managing director of information technology consulting firm to facilitate investigation over the incident in which a Jalur Gemilang with a five-pointed star was electronically displayed at the opening ceremony of a basketball tournament here last month. — Picture by KE Ooi

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 1 — Police will once again summon the managing director of information technology consulting firm to facilitate investigation over the incident in which a Jalur Gemilang with a five-pointed star was electronically displayed at the opening ceremony of a basketball tournament here last month.

Bukit Aman Criminal Investigation Department Prosecution and Law Division (D5) principal assistant director SAC Mior Faridalathrash Wahid said the individual would be called up tomorrow to have his statements recorded for the second time at the Dang Wangi police station.

He said that when contacted by Bernama here today.

The man had previously given his statements to police on Thursday.

Police have so far recorded statements from four individuals, including the President of the Malaysian Basketball Association (Maba) Datuk Lua Choon Hann to assist in their investigations.

Mior Faridalathrash said several other individuals, including some social media account owners, would be called in the near future to assist in the investigation.

On November 27, Federal Criminal Investigations Department director Datuk Huzir Mohamed was reported as saying that the police had received nine reports over the matter.

The case is being investigated under Section 504 of the Penal Code for an intentional insult to disrupt public order, and Section 233 of the Communications and Multimedia Act for the sharing of offensive and menacing content.

In a viral video posted on Facebook, the national flag featured a five-pointed star was displayed during the opening ceremony of the Maba Under-15 Lum Mun Chak Cup on November 25. — Bernama