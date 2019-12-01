KBS to hold more town hall sessions in rural areas

P Youth and Sports Minister Syed Saddiq Syed Abdul Rahman said the town hall programme was the third in Sabah . ― Picture by Shafwan Zaidon APAR, Dec 1 — The Youth and Sports Ministry (KBS) will organise more dialogue or Town Hall sessions, especially in the rural areas, to identify issues and problems facing the young people, said its minister, Syed Saddiq Syed Abdul Rahman.

He said such a programme is normally held in the urban areas or at universities.

“However, I think the program is better organised in the rural areas so that we can better understand the situation in the area concerned.

“The needs of the young people vary depending on the area...therefore, going to the ground is the best way to resolve youth issues. The time when we make plans only in an air-conditioned office is over, “ he told reporters after a town hall programme with the young people in Kimanis, near here, today.

Syed Saddiq said the town hall programme in Kimanis was the third in Sabah, after Keningau and Ranau.

“During this programme many questions, problems and suggestions were raised on youth and sports development in Sabah. We will take into account all the suggestions.

“Among the main issues raised were on employment and sports facilities in Sabah. As the minister responsible for sports, I will ensure the allocation for sports infrastructure is distributed well and we will give priority to the development of sports infrastructure in Sabah and Sarawak,” he added. — Bernama