Headless body found on Kampung Pasir Putih beach in Terengganu

MARANG, Dec 1 — A decomposed body without the head, legs, and arms was found on a beach in Kampung Pasir Putih, Merchang here this afternoon.

Marang district police chief DSP Mohd Zain Dris said the unidentified body, a male, was found by villagers at 3.30pm who then informed the police.

“The victim was found without a head, two arms and both the lower legs and is believed to have died between 10 and 15 days before being washed ashore,” he told Bernama when contacted here today.

According to Mohd Zain, investigations found no element of crime in this case and the body was taken to the Sultanah Nur Zahirah Hospital for a post-mortem.

Those with information regarding the case are urged to contact Marang IPD at 09-6182222. — Bernama