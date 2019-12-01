Education Ministry to review successful bidders’ bank statements after fakes found

Education Minister Maszlee Malik's ministry in a statement said that it had taken steps to review contractors' bank statements. ― Picture by Choo Choy May

PUTRAJAYA, Dec 1 — The Ministry of Education (MOE) will ensure that no one will be able to manipulate the process in the procurement for three services namely security (PKK), janitorial(KBK) and supply of cooked food (BMB) for contracts starting from Jan 1, 2020.

MOE in a statement today said more time was needed following allegations that false bank statements have been submitted by bidders when participating in tenders through the ePerolehan (eP) system for contracts beginning Jan 1, 2019.

“As a result the ministry has taken steps to review the bank statements of all the contractors who were successful after the tendering process and it was found that some BMB contractors have submitted false bank statements.

The service contracts of those involved have been terminated and police reports have been lodged for further investigation,” said the statement.

According to the MOE, the tendering implementation through the eP system for contracts beginning Jan 1, 2020 comprised 1,652 services tenders of which 858 were PKK tenders, 401 (KBK) and 393 (BMB).

“As the there were numerous bidders involved, the MOE encountered difficulties in verifying the validity of the bank statements with the related banks,” the MOE said.

The ministry added that as the ‘whitening’ process would take some time the existing BMB contractors would be allowed to continue operating until the new contractors have been confirmed to be of good standing.

Meanwhile tenders for PKK and KBK services would proceed as planned as detailed technical specifications were required when submitting the tender documents, it added. — Bernama