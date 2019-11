MetMalaysia issues severe weather warning in east coast

Vehicles navigate a flooded road at Kampung Gertak Jerubun in Pasir Akar, Terengganu November 29, 2019. MetMalaysia issued a warning on severe weather with heavy rain in Kelantan, expected to continue until tomorrow. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 30 — The Malaysian Meteorological Department (MetMalaysia) has issued a warning on severe weather with heavy rain in Kelantan, expected to continue until tomorrow.

The affected areas include Tumpat, Pasir Mas, Kota Baru, Jeli, Tanah Merah, Bachok, Machang, Pasir Puteh and Kuala Krai.

The department also issued a warning that severe weather was also expected to hit Rompin in Pahang and Besut, Setiu and Hulu Terengganu in Terengganu.

Heavy rain is also expected to occur in Kelantan (Gua Musang), Terengganu (Kuala Nerus, Kuala Terengganu, Marang, Dungun and Kemaman), Pahang (Jerantut, Kuantan and Pekan) and Johor (Mersing and Kota Tinggi) until Monday (December 2). — Bernama