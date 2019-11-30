Dr M: Muslim nations have the capability to compete against developed countries

Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad arrives at the 58th Annual General Meeting of the Malaysian Muslim Welfare Organisation in Petaling Jaya November 30, 2019. ― Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 30 ― Muslim nations have the capability, strength and could compete against the other developed nations but do not have the will to do it, said Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad.

This resulted in the Muslim nations being perceived as weak and the Muslims continued to be suppressed, controlled and abused by the other countries.

“With a total of 52 Muslim nations in the world, none of them can be considered to be a developed nation, is this because of prohibition from our religion so that we do not progress? Does this mean that people professing Islam do not progress, are not allowed to develop?

“I wish to clarify that we are capable of competing with them. We are equal to the foreigners...in terms of the ability to think but we do not utilise this blessing from Allah SWT in the proper manner...in a manner that enables us to protect the Islamic religion,” he said.

He said this when speaking at the 58th Annual General Meeting of the Malaysian Muslim Welfare Organisation (Perkim), here today. ― Bernama