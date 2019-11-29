Three highly qualified women engineers spearhead Environment Ministry

Yeo Bee Yin is flanked by Isnaraissah Munirah Majilis and Siti Hamisah Tapsir (right) at the Ministry of Energy, Science, Technology, Environment and Climate Changes in Putrajaya November 29, 2019. — Picture via Facebook/YeoBeeYin

PUTRAJAYA, Nov 29 — Three women engineers are now spearheading the Ministry of Energy, Science, Technology, Environment and Climate Change (MESTECC) to empower the energy, science, technology, environment and climatic change agenda.

Other than its minister, Yeo Bee Yin and her deputy Isnaraissah Munirah Majilis who came from engineering backgrounds, the latest is Datuk Ir Siti Hamisah Tapsir who was appointed MESTECC secretary general today.

MESTECC, in a statement today, when announcing the appointment, said Siti Hamisah replaced Datuk Seri Azhar Yahaya who retired on November 6 after serving as MESTECC’s secretary general since its formation on July 16, 2018.

‘‘The appointment of Siti Hamisah, together with the combination of the minister and deputy minister, will be able to boost the national science and technology agenda to a higher level,’’ it said.

Siti Hamisah has a PhD in Civil Engineering from the University of Leeds, United Kingdom, Masters of Science in Engineering, University of Lowell, Massachusetts, United States and a Bachelor Degree in Civil Engineering from New England College, United States.

Prior to this, she was holding the post of Higher Education Department director-general in the Ministry of Education (KPM) since January 2017.

Yeo has a Masters in Chemical Engineering from Cambridge University, while her deputy, Isnaraissah Munirah, is a holder of a Bachelor of Engineering (Honours) Electrical and Electronic from University Malaysia Sabah and is in the final stage of completing a dissertation in a Masters in Oil and Gas from the same university.

MESTECC in the statement, also recorded appreciation to Azhar who had shown his authority and played an important role in the formation of MESTECC and achieved numerous successes in implementing high impact programmes. — Bernama