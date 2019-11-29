N. Sembilan denies 30pc of aid recipients no longer gets assistance

The Negri Sembilan government has refuted allegations by former Negri Sembilan Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan that it has admitted to terminating assistance given to almost 30 per cent of recipients of the Social Welfare Department’s assistance since 18 months ago. — Picture by Ben Tan

SEREMBAN, Nov 29 — The Negri Sembilan government has refuted allegations by former Negri Sembilan Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan that it has admitted to terminating assistance given to almost 30 per cent of recipients of the Social Welfare Department’s assistance since 18 months ago.

According to chairman of the Negri Sembilan Women, Family and Welfare Committee Nicole Tan Lee Koon, the figures given in Mohamad’s Facebook account were incorrect.

She said the data given by the department was for 22 months, and the number of recipients who were dropped from the department’s assistance was 8,136 or 15.8 per cent.

“In 2018, assistance was terminated from 4,200 recipients (15.9 per cent) while 15.6 per cent involving 3,936 recipients were terminated from January until October (this year),” Tan said at a press conference here today.

She added that among the reasons the assistance was terminated was the death of the recipient, moving to another state, exceeding the poverty level, ability to be self-dependent, and having children who can support the family.

Tan said the Negri Sembilan government was committed to helping the poor in the state.

Last Wednesday, Mohamad posted in his Facebook account that the Negri Sembilan Pakatan Harapan government had admitted terminating aid to almost 30 per cent (more than 8,000) recipients of the Social Welfare Department’s monthly assistance 18 months ago. — Bernama