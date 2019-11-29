MetMalaysia warns east coast states to brace for more torrential rain this weekend

Cars navigate a flooded road at Kampung Gertak Jerubun in Pasir Akar, Terengganu November 29, 2019. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 29 — The Meteorological Department, MetMalaysia, has warned of bad weather in Kelantan, Terengganu and Pahang until Monday, even as floods struck Kelantan and Terengganu today.

MetMalaysia, in a statement this afternoon, forecast incessant heavy rain in Pasir Mas, Jeli, Tanah Merah, Machang, Pasir Putih and Kuala Krai in Kelantan; Hulu Terengganu in Terengganu and Rompin in Pahang.

It also forecast heavy rain in Kelantan and Terengganu as well as in the Jerantut, Kuantan, Pekan and Rompin areas in Pahang and Mersing and Kota Tinggi in Johor up to December 2.

In Kelantan, 29 people from five families in Kampung Chenulang, Kota Baru, were evacuated to a relief centre today after their houses were flooded to a depth of nearly a metre.

Kuala Krai Civil Defence Force officer Capt (PA) Mohd Hanif Omar said other nearby villages such as Kampung Enggong, Pasir Jering, Kuala Pertang and Kebun Pisang were bracing for floods.

“We believe more villagers, especially those living close to the rivers, will have to be evacuated as the water levels are expected to rise,” he said.

In Terengganu, 283 people have been evacuated to three relief centres in the Besut and Setiu districts as of 2pm.

Incessant heavy rain in Besut and Setiu since last night has caused the levels of three rivers in Setiu and one in Besut to breach the danger point, according to the portal of the Drainage and Irrigation Department.

It also reported that the levels of several rivers in the Hulu Terengganu and Dungun districts have exceeded the alert and warning points. — Bernama