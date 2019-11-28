IGP: Give us more time and room to discuss issues on IPCMC Bill

IGP Tan Sri Abdul Hamid Bador says the government should not rush to table the Bill at the Dewan Rakyat so that the IPCMC Parliament Special Select Committee could engage stakeholders and listen to the points raised by the Royal Malaysia Police. ― Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

BANGKOK, Nov 28 ― Give us more time and room for engagement and discussion on issues raised on Independent Police Complaints of Misconduct Commission (IPCMC) Bill 2019, said Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Abdul Hamid Bador.

The man leading Malaysia’s 130,000-strong police force said some points raised on the proposed Bill were not given ‘fair attention’.

Therefore, he said the government should not rush to table the Bill at the Dewan Rakyat so that the IPCMC Parliament Special Select Committee could engage stakeholders and listen to the points raised by the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM).

“Initially, I welcome IPCMC because I believe the Bill is good for the country as it gives a more comprehensive approach in monitoring PDRM. But lately, I could see the efforts to rush the Bill in parliament with so many ambiguities raised by PDRM itself that is not good.

“Let’s give some time for the Bill to be refined and the Parliament Special Select Committee to address all issues raised So, there will be a good law which is fair to all ― government, citizen and PDRM when it is passed by the parliament,” he told Bernama on the sidelines of the Asean +3 Ministerial Meeting on Transnational Crime (AMMTC) here today.

The IPCMC Bill 2019 is expected to be tabled in the Dewan Rakyat next week. Yesterday, Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department Datuk Liew Vui Keong said the proposed changes had been presented to all members of parliament.

The Parliament’s Special Select Committee on Bill Considerations has recommended 36 proposed changes to the IPCMC Bill.

However, several groups including the Senior Police Officers Association have urged the government to postpone its plans to table the Bill next week as the association's views were not taken into account and no changes were made.

Meanwhile, Abdul Hamid said he had written to the Parliament Special Select Committee “week before” to raise his concern on the proposed Bill.

He added that the concerns raised were “very fair”.

“All points are listed in the letter it does not mean that they have to accept everything but at least they could explain to us. I hope they could come out with a good explanation on why certain points are accepted and why the other are not (accepted).

“I don’t want a law which is pass becomes a subject of contention in court later. That is my concern.

“I do not want the Bill be like (Malay proverb) ‘rumah siap, pahat berbunyi’ (a house is ready but the chisel is still making noises),” he said. ― Bernama