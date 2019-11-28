Dr M: Emulate South Korea to develop Malaysian export industry

Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad listens to South Korean President Moon Jae-in during their summit at the Presidential Blue House in Seoul November 28, 2019. — Reuters pic

SEOUL, Nov 28 — Malaysia should emulate South Korea in applying global thinking to further develop the export industry, and not merely depend on the domestic market, said Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad.

He also urged the local market players to give attention to the manufacturing of goods that had high export value, thus yielding high returns and local companies would no longer depend on the support from the government like before.

“South Korea has a different strategy. We merely focused on the domestic market. On the other hand, they had from the very start focused on the world market. We should actually be making goods that could be exported,” he told the Malaysian media before concluding his visit to South Korea, here today.

Mahathir cited how the South Korean vehicle export industry started with only one brand, Hyundai and expressed confidence that Proton too could achieve similar success.

He added that South Korea had started with the construction industry to the extent that it had reached the desert, besides taking part in Malaysia’s development through the construction of the Penang Bridge and the KLCC Twin Towers. — Bernama