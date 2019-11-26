Negri Sembilan stands by decision to not raise minimum age limit for marriage

Negri Sembilan Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Aminuddin Harun says the state government stands by its decision not to amend the enactment regarding the minimum age limit for marriage as the existing law was strict enough on the matter. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

SEREMBAN, Nov 26 ― The Negri Sembilan state government stands by its decision not to amend the enactment regarding the minimum age limit for marriage.

Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Aminuddin Harun said this was because the existing law was strict enough on the matter.

“Actually, the state government policy on the matter is a bit strict, we do allow underage marriage but it must get approval from the (Syariah) court first.

“There is no reason for the state government to amend or enact a new law,” he told reporters after the State Legislative Assembly sitting here yesterday.

Aminuddin who is also state Islamic Religious Action Committee chairman said the state government would not allow underage marriage to simply take place without control.

Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail was reported as saying that the draft of the National Strategic Plan to tackle the problem of underage marriages was at the final stage. ― Bernama