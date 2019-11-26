Education Ministry: New permit fee rate for private school teachers to be implemented next year

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 26 ― Starting next year the permit fee rate for teachers teaching in private educational institutions will be implemented as specified in the Education Regulations (Teaching Permit) 2013.

According to the Education Ministry, it will involve a processing fee of RM10 and a permit fee of RM30.

“The ministry would like to clarify that the new private tuition fees at all private educational institutions was gazetted in 2013.

“However, due to the limited capacity of the implementation system, the old payment under the Teacher Regulations (Registration) 1957 amounting to RM2 is still retained up to this year,” the ministry said on commenting on a Chinese newspaper report.

The ministry said the new permit fee would be implemented as the system was ready for full operations. ― Bernama