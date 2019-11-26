Deputy foreign minister: Malaysia to continue seeking solutions for Palestine-Israel conflict

Deputy Foreign Minister Datuk Marzuki Yahya said the government would continue to provide support to Palestinians in terms of political, economic, social aspects as well as financial assistance. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 26 ― Malaysia will continue to play an active role in seeking solutions to the Palestine-Israel conflict and towards the establishment of an independent and sovereign state of Palestine.

Deputy Foreign Minister Datuk Marzuki Yahya said the government would continue to provide support to Palestinians in terms of political, economic, social aspects as well as financial assistance.

He said this in a special chamber session in Parliament, yesterday.

The session was held after obtaining the permission of Dewan Rakyat Speaker Tan Sri Mohamad Ariff Md Yusof to debate a special motion to denounce the airstrikes by the Zionist regime which killed and injured civilians in the Gaza Strip recently.

Describing it as extreme and disrespectful of international laws, Marzuki said Malaysia strongly condemned the Israeli attack.

“The attack could be considered as a violation of Article 3 of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights on everyone's right to life, liberty and security,” he said.

During the session, Kota Baru MP Datuk Takiyuddin Hassan proposed that the government declare solidarity with the Palestinians and help strengthen efforts of local non-governmental organisations to seek prosecution of Israelis at the International Criminal Court. ― Bernama