Mat Sabu: Cabinet to discuss undelivered helicopters issue

Defence Minister Mohamad Sabu said the Defence Ministry will leave it to the Cabinet to decide on whether or not to proceed with the purchase of the US-made MD530G light scout attack helicopters. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 25 — The Defence Ministry will leave it to the Cabinet to decide on whether or not to proceed with the purchase of the US-made MD530G light scout attack helicopters, its minister Mohamad Sabu said.

He said the ministry has sought the views of the Attorney General and the Defence Ministry’s Policy Department on the issue of the undelivered six helicopters, and will put them forward to the Cabinet ministers.

“The Attorney General (Tommy Thomas) and the (Defence Ministry) Policy Department have given their views and they will be brought to the Cabinet for a decision.

“If possible, I would like to present them to the Cabinet by the year end so that there is a decision on the (six) helicopters, which should have been delivered in November 2017,” he told a media conference after delivering his keynote address at the launch of the Malaysia Institute of Defence and Security Conference 2019, themed ‘Defending a Maritime Nation: Whither MAF Joint Force’ here today.

It was reported that the first helicopter was to be delivered in November 2017, but has yet to arrive despite a payment of RM112 million or 35 per cent made.

Early this month, Mindef said that the delay in the delivery of six helicopters was due to various technical issues related to the Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM).

In another development, Mohamad said the Defence White Paper will be tabled in Parliament on December 2. — Bernama