Illicit drug lab found in Klebang with nearly 110kg of goods worth over RM600,000

Bukit Aman Narcotics Crime Investigation Department (NCID) director Commissioner Datuk Mohd Khalil Kader Mohd showing the seized drugs at the Perak Police Headquarters in Ipoh, November 25, 2019. — Picture by Farhan Najib

IPOH, Nov 25 — Police seized 109.8 kilogrammes of drugs worth more than RM600,000 in a house raid at Klebang here last Friday night, busting an illegal processing laboratory.

The Bukit Aman Narcotics Crime Investigation Department director Commissioner Datuk Mohd Khalil Kader Mohd said that four men and one woman have been arrested.

He said that the four men were aged between 25 and 50 while the woman is 49 years old. All were caught in the act of manufacturing the illicit drugs.

“We managed to cripple this drug syndicate as the leader was also arrested,” he told a news conference at the state police headquarters here today.

Mohd Khalil said that police confiscated 43.5 kilogrammes of heroin and 66.3 kilogrammes of caffeine without licence in the house, which has been used as a drug-processing laboratory.

“The drugs were believed to be supplied for the locals,” he said.

“Police also seized cash amounting to RM11,100, watches worth RM2,000, jewellery worth RM163,765 and vehicles worth RM203,000,” he added.

He said that one of the men and the woman were tested positive for opiate drugs, while two men have criminal records.

“The man and the woman have been arrested under Section 39B of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952. They both have been remanded for six days until November 28.

“The three other suspects were arrested under Section 3(1) Dangerous Drugs Act (Special Preventive Measures) 1985,” he said.

Mohd Khalil said the federal narcotics department had conducted 2,870 drug raids nationwide from November 18 to 24 and have arrested 428 suspected drug suppliers.

Another 1,133 were picked up for possessing drugs and 1,052 tested positive for taking drugs.