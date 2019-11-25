‘Club Med Borneo Kota Kinabalu’ resort new landmark in Kuala Penyu

Sabah Chief Minister Datuk Seri Mohd Shafie Apdal (centre) receives a gift from MD of Golden Sands Beach Resort City, Peter Wong Liang Sang at the launch of Club Med Hotel development in Kampung Tanjung Aru, Kuala Penyu, November 25, 2019. — Bernama pic

BEAUFORT, Nov 25 — The Kuala Penyu district, near here will have a new landmark with the construction of the resort ‘Club Med Borneo Kota Kinabalu’ in Kampung Tanjung Aru, which is expected to be completed by 2022.

Sabah Chief Minister Datuk Seri Mohd Shafie Apdal said the construction of the resort off the coast of Kampung Tanjung Aru, Kuala Penyu, costs about RM400 million and will be built through the close collaboration of Golden Sands Beach Resort City Sdn Bhd and Asia-Pacific (APAC), Club Med.

“The Sabah government welcomes the development of this tourism sector, because it will certainly create a lot of jobs for the people of Sabah.

“APAC, Club Med is a world-renowned developer, and has proven to bring development and progress in the tourism sector,” he told reporters after the groundbreaking ceremony here today.

Also present were Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Christina Liew who is also State Minister of Tourism, Culture and Environment, Golden Sands Beach Resort City Sdn Bhd managing director Peter Wong Liang Sang and APAC Resorts Club Med chief executive officer Jean Carles Fortoul.

Mohd Shafie said the selection of Kuala Penyu as the location for the construction of the resort was strategic, as it was located near two neighbouring countries, namely Indonesia and Brunei.

“The location is also not far from Kota Kinabalu and only takes about one hour and thirty minutes by car. This development will definitely boost the tourism sector in Sabah, especially in this area,” he added. — Bernama