Police probing death of man found hanged in Seberang Perai Utara lock-up

KEPALA BATAS, Nov 24 — The police are conducting a detailed investigation into the death of a man found hanged, believed to have committed suicide, in the lock-up of Seberang Perai Utara (SPU) district police headquarters, here, on Friday.

Seberang Prai Utara (SPU) district police chief ACP Noorzainy Mohd Noor said the 29-year-old man arrested on Wednesday in Kampung Perlis, Butterworth together with his 38-year-old friend had been remanded for seven days since Thursday and their case was being investigated under Section 39B of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952.

“The man placed in a cell with six other detainees was found hanging from a grill at about 4am on Friday by a prisoner (who had awoken from sleep) before alerting the police. During the incident, all the other inmates were asleep,” he told Bernama here today.

He said the body was sent to Seberang Jaya Hospital and the pathologist report found no criminal element in the death.

According to the medical expert, there were no external injuries on the man’s body and the autopsy report found that the cause of death was due to hanging. The case has been classified as sudden death.

Noorzainy said the cell had a closed-circuit camera (CCTV) and the police were investigating the footage from various angles.

“The police are conducting a thorough internal investigation of the incident to see if there are elements of negligence. I request the public not to speculate or spread incorrect information, let us conduct a detailed investigation first,” he said.

He said, the man who worked as a gravedigger had tested positive for drugs and had previous records.

Meanwhile, he said the police had also received a police report yesterday from the man’s family asking them to investigate the cause of death of the detainee while in police custody and he assured that a detailed and fair investigation would be conducted.

“I guarantee the police will conduct a fair investigation and will take firm action in case of negligence or criminal conduct,” he said.

In addition to recording the statements of the six prisoners who were in the cell with the man, the police also took statements from the father and elder brother of the deceased to facilitate investigations, he added. — Bernama