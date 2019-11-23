Dr M takes wife out on sweet weekend date to Kuala Lumpur

Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad and his wife, Tun Dr Siti Hasmah Mohamad Ali, out on a date in Kuala Lumpur November 23, 2019. — Picture via Twitter/chedetofficial

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 23 — Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad took the opportunity of the weekend today to take his wife, Tun Dr Siti Hasmah Mohamad Ali out on a date around Kuala Lumpur.

Through several photographs that were uploaded in the social media, the 94-year-old national leader was seen to drive a Proton car himself to the federal capital with his wife.

“Once in a while, (I) take Hasmah dating in KL,” he said in an Instagram posting @chedetofficial, today.

The romantic couple also spent time to have a bite at a cafe believed to be in Jalan Bukit Bintang.

So far, the posting containing three photographs and one video had received more than 55,000 ‘likes’ and 2,000 comments from netizens.

The posting also drew the attention of number one national singer, Datuk Seri Siti Nurhaliza who gave a comment in the form of love.

Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad is seen driving a Proton car while out on a date with his wife. — Picture via Twitter/chedetofficial

In addition, netizens generally were impressed by the strong message of love that Dr Mahathir and Dr Siti Hasmah had for each other and prayed for the couple’s prosperity and health.

Among them, @azurashafawi who prayed that “Moga Allah SWT sentiasa memelihara, melindungi dan merahmati Tun berdua.” (May Allah always give His protection and blessings to Tun and his wife.

“Bravooo, our PM can still drive ...May the PM and wife Tun Siti Hasmah...Enjoy happiness and always be healthy...We join your happiness Tun..Our PM,” says @miy.cjom.

@qiellaaa meanwhile says “Best relationship goals. Growing old goals.”

“So sweet,” said @Maradiana while @rigneshgopal wrote “Nice (and) a good example of how to take care of a wife.” — Bernama