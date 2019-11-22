Speaker says Parliament never received, acknowledged any motion from Khairy

Dewan Rakyat Speaker Datuk Mohamad Ariff Md Yusof said that he had never received such a letter, that was said to propose for a parliamentary debate on Pakatan's power transition. — Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 22 — Dewan Rakyat Speaker Tan Sri Mohamad Ariff Md Yusof has rubbished Rembau MP Khairy Jamaluddin’s claim today that the Parliament had accepted a fake letter from the latter.

When contacted by Malay Mail, Mohamad Ariff said that he had never received such a letter, that was said to propose for a parliamentary debate on Pakatan Harapan’s (PH) power transition.

“Rubbish. The Parliament has not received this alleged letter at all. Period.

“Now Rembau is putting the blame on Parliament, is he? He’d better get his facts right,” he told Malay Mail, referring to Khairy.

“The Honourable Member better investigate at his end,” he added.

Earlier, Khairy posted the denial on Facebook and said he did not submit any notice or letter to the Secretary of the House Datuk Roosme Hamzah about the purported debate.

Khairy explained that the letter was fake, and claimed that the Parliament had accepted it without checking with him.

This came after images of the letter purportedly from Khairy to Roosme began circulating online from earlier today.

The letter dated November 20 stated that Khairy was notifying the House of his intention to submit a motion to discuss the power transition involving the post of the prime minister.

Pakatan Harapan chairman Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad is the prime minister and the ruling coalition has agreed for PKR president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim to succeed him.

However, the lack of clarity on when this would happen has allowed conspiracy theories to thrive and views of Malaysia’s political instability to linger.

The issue has also provided PH’s rivals ample fodder with which to pit the ruling coalition’s parties and leaders against one another.