RON97 down four sen

RON95 and diesel prices remain at RM2.08 and RM2.18 per litre respectively. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 22 — The retail price of RON97 petrol will drop by four sen to RM2.66 per litre, while the prices of RON95 petrol and diesel will be maintained at RM2.08 and RM2.18 per litre respectively, for the Nov 23 to 29 period.

Announcing this in a statement today, the Finance Ministry said based on the Automatic Pricing Mechanism formula, the prices of RON95 and diesel should be RM2.40 and RM2.27 per litre respectively, during the same period.

However, the prices of both products had been maintained at RM2.08 and RM2.18 per litre respectively, in line with the government's decision to stabilise the prices of petroleum products and to ensure the economic well-being of Malaysians.

The subsidy for both the products during the Nov 23 to 29 period, will cost the government RM111.6 million. — Bernama