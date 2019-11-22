Raja Permaisuri proclaimed chancellor of IIUM

Raja Permaisuri Agong, Tunku Hajah Azizah Aminah Maimunah Iskandariah delivers her speech at International Islamic University Malaysia in Gombak November 22, 2019. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 22 — The Raja Permaisuri Agong, Tunku Hajah Azizah Aminah Maimunah Iskandariah, was today proclaimed the Constitutional Head (Chancellor) of the International Islamic University Malaysia (IIUM).

The instrument of appointment was read out and presented to Her Majesty by the Yang di-Pertuan Agong, Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah, at IIUM in Gombak in conjunction with the university’s 35th convocation scheduled for tomorrow.

“I now declare Her Majesty, Seri Paduka Baginda the Raja Permaisuri Agong, Tunku Hajah Azizah Aminah Maimunah Iskandariah Binti Al-Marhum Al-Mutawakil Alallah Sultan Iskandar Al-Haj, as the Constitutional Head of IIUM.

“May Allah grant Her Majesty with ease, courage and strength while performing the duties as the Constitutional Head of the International Islamic University Malaysia,” said His Majesty.

In accordance with Article 23 (1) of the IIUM constitution, the constitutional head of the university shall be appointed by the Yang di-Pertuan Agong.

Tunku Azizah, in her speech, pledged to defend and protect the sacred philosophy, vision and mission as enshrined in the IIUM constitution.

“For a long time, I have admired the IIUM vision, mission and its success stories. I am convinced that IIUM’s great successes are signs of Barakah (blessings) from Allah. He has blessed the university with its heritage in combining revealed knowledge with human sciences,” said Her Majesty.

Tunku Azizah wants the university to live up to its proclamation, Leading the Way, for the ummah in particular and humanity at large to progress and contribute to the world.

“Let us stand together hand in hand, shoulder to shoulder with the Quran in our hearts to make IIUM continue to prosper for the sake of Allah and pray that this university survives the current and future challenges and constraints on all fronts,” she said.

Tunku Azizah, 59, who is the first woman to be appointed to the post, received her credentials as the new chancellor from Education Minister Maszlee Malik at Istana Negara last June. The appointment is for a term of five years from April 12, 2019.

The post was formerly held by the fifth Sultan of Pahang, Almarhum Paduka Ayahanda Sultan Ahmad Shah Al-Musta’in Billah ibni Almarhum Sultan Abu Bakar. His Royal Highness died on May 22.

Also present at today’s ceremony were Tengku Panglima Raja Tengku Amir Nasser, Tengku Puteri Raja Puteri Iman Afzan and Tengku Puteri Raja Tengku Puteri Jihan Azizah ‘Athiyatullah.

IIUM president Prof Datuk Mohd Daud Bakar and IIUM rector Prof Emeritus Tan Sri Dzulkifli Abdul Razak are among those who also attended the ceremony. — Bernama