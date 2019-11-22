Dr M: Umno MPs sought Azmin's advice on jumping ship

Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad delivers a keynote address during the Malaysia Alumni Convention ‘Future Leader School’ at Universiti Kebangsaan Malaysia November 22, 2019. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

BANGI, Nov 22 — Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad today said the meeting between PKR deputy president Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali and 22 Umno lawmakers took place as the Opposition leaders wanted to seek advice on whether they should join other parties.

“Umno leaders told him (Azmin) that they have lost direction and they didn’t know what to do, so they asked whether they should join other parties,” Dr Mahathir told reporters after attending the Malaysia Alumni Convention held at Universiti Kebangsaan Malaysia.

The 22 Umno MPs met Azmin at the official residence of the economic affairs minister on Monday night.

Following the incident, PKR president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim had requested Azmin to clarify his meeting with the 22 Umno lawmakers.

Azmin had since downplayed the meeting by saying that it was a normal meeting and that he is open to anyone who wants to meet him.

Meanwhile, on a separate matter, Dr Mahathir said those who do not support him can pass a resolution of no confidence and he will abide by it.

Dr Mahathir was responding to a call by Umno lawmakers to form a unity government with the Opposition bloc which comprises Umno and PAS.

“All I know is that PAS also (said it) wants to support me, Umno also (said it) wants to support me, thank you.

“I don’t know who else doesn’t support me. But if you don’t support me, they all can pass a resolution of no confidence, and I will abide by the rules,” he said.

