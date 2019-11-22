Cabinet ministers allowed to give out contracts, says Dr M

Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad attends the Malaysia Alumni Convention ‘Future Leader School’ at Universiti Kebangsaan Malaysia November 22, 2019. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

BANGI, Nov 22 — Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad today clarified that Cabinet ministers are allowed to hand out contracts as long as they are within their respective jurisdictions.

“Yesterday, Anwar told me there are some Cabinet ministers who are giving out contracts.

“But actually, Cabinet ministers have a right to give out contracts, but just not in areas apart from their own,” he said commenting on his meeting with Port Dickson MP Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim yesterday.

It was reported that Anwar, who is also PKR president, had met with Dr Mahathir in Putrajaya to discuss several issues concerning power transition and the country’s economic growth.

In the 30-minute meeting, Anwar also stressed on the need for the power transition to take place in an orderly and peaceful manner.

Anwar had after the meeting in a statement said that both of them oppose any efforts to deviate from the consensus, or to misuse their names with regard to the issue.

He also said that the prime minister has taken note of allegations made against the Cabinet ministers who abuse their powers or to gain political support through the awarding of contracts.