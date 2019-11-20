Umno MPs reconcile with kisses on cheeks after near-scuffle (VIDEO)

Pasir Salak MP Datuk Seri Tajuddin Abdul Rahman and Kuala Krau MP Datuk Seri Ismail Mohamed Said almost come to blows in Parliament November 20, 2019. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 20 — After nearly coming to blows this afternoon, Umno MPs Datuk Seri Ismail Mohamed Said (Kuala Krau) and Datuk Seri Tajuddin Abdul Rahman (Pasir Salak) have reconciled in Parliament this afternoon.

The duo traded kisses on the cheeks while holding hands before the media in the Parliament building, while being cheered on by fellow Umno Supreme Council and party members.

“Everything is okay. We are siblings and brothers. It’s all in the family,” Tajuddin told reporters.

“It’s been resolved. It was a misunderstanding. The reason behind it doesn’t matter, it’s been resolved. We resolved it within the Umno family,” added Ismail.

Jelebu MP Datuk Jalaludin Alias also added: “This is the spirit of Barisan Nasional!”

Among those who accompanied the two as they made a show of solidarity included Opposition Chief and Bera MP Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob, Supreme Council member and Kepala Batas MP Datuk Seri Reezal Merican Naina Merican, Pontian MP Datuk Seri Ahmad Maslan, and Tanjong Karang MP Tan Sri Noh Omar.

Video menarik 11 saat MP #PasirSalak mencium pipi MP #KualaKrau jam 5.25 ptg hari ini di tkt 14 Bgn #Parlimen



Indahnya perdamaian ini✅😀❗️👍 pic.twitter.com/BnaFncxc2f — Ahmad b Maslan (@ahmadmaslan) November 20, 2019

Earlier, just before Dewan Rakyat took a recess for lunch, things had heated up between Ismail and Tajuddin at the Parliament lobby with the two of them hurling insults and challenging each other to get into a physical fight.

As things became more tense, Parliament security stepped in to separate the two of them from actually tearing into one another.

They were believed to have gotten into the fight because Tajuddin had allegedly posted a picture of Ismail’s daughter in hospital on a social media platform and had accused Ismail of trying to obtain the “support of another leader”.

Party president and Bagan Datoh MP Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi had sought to ensure that the two of them make amends earlier, but he thought Ismail had already left the august house and said the kiss and make up session will be postponed to tomorrow.