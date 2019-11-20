Police say seeking US help to analyse video linked to Azmin

The police said today that they have sent a sex video allegedly linked to a Economic Affairs Minister Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali for a United States-based university to analyse. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 20 — The police said today that they have sent a sex video allegedly linked to a Economic Affairs Minister Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali for a United States-based university to analyse.

Federal Criminal Investigation Department (CID) director Datuk Huzir Mohamed said the university’s digital forensics expert will determine if the video is authentic, before establishing the identities of those involved.

“For your information, recently, a team of cops went to the US,” he was reported saying by Malaysiakini in a press conference in Bukit Aman.

“They have handed over the video to the experts. The analysis report will be furnished to the police in the near future,” he said reported by Malaysiakini and other news outlet.

However, he did not provide any further details except that the expert had previously testified in court and the evidence will be presented to the Attorney-General’s Chambers in the near future.

“If the case is brought to court, the expert may be summoned to testify. This is why the investigation is taking some time,” he said.

Former PKR Santubong Youth chief and political secretary to Deputy Primary Industry Minister, Haziq Abdullah Abdul Aziz had confessed to being one of the two men in the controversial video released in June. He named Azmin as the other person.

Azmin has strongly denied the claim, saying it was aimed at killing his political career.

On Monday, lawyer Haniff Khatri Abdulla, who is reportedly close to prime minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad, had called for the police to reveal the progress of the investigation to the public.