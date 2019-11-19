Umno disciplinary chief says will probe reps who met with Azmin last night

It has been claimed that Hishammuddin led a delegation of BN lawmakers to meet Azmin at the latter’s home in Putrajaya last night. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 19 — Action may be taken against Datuk Seri Hishammuddin Hussein and 21 other Barisan Nasional (BN) lawmakers if they are found in breach of the Umno constitution, Tan Sri Apandi Ali said today, in an immediate response to a secret meeting with their political foes last night.

The Umno disciplinary chairman said the board had received complaints that several party leaders met with PKR deputy president Datuk Seri Azmin Ali, who is also the economic affairs minister, The Malaysian Insight reported.

“The disciplinary committee has received several complaints on the meeting last night at the residence of the economic affairs minister.

“We will investigate this immediately in accordance with the party’s procedures and take the necessary action,” Apandi was quoted as saying.

It was unclear on the number of complaints filed and by whom, but Umno supreme council member Datuk Lokman Noor Adam had highlighted the issue on his Facebook page early this morning.

Lokman claimed Hishammuddin led a delegation of BN lawmakers to meet Azmin at the latter’s home in Putrajaya.

The politician has been critical of former party vice-president Hishammuddin whom he accused of not only fraternising with the enemy but colluding with them to get more Umno members into another Pakatan Harapan (PH) component, Bersatu.

Lokman said he filed a complaint against Hishammuddin with the Umno disciplinary board last October 30, demanding action be taken against the Sembrong MP for allegedly supporting Azmn and even Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad who is also chairman of both PH and Bersatu.

Unverified messages claimed that Azmin and Hishammuddin were planning to discuss how to secure lawmakers’ support for Dr Mahathir to remain the PM, after news reports of internal dissatisfaction within the ruling coalition.

Apandi was previously reported confirming Hishammuddin to be under investigation, but did not disclose the reason. No action was taken against the ex-leader then.

Hishammuddin denied receiving any summons from the disciplinary board when asked by reporters on the recent Tanjung Piai campaign trail.

The Opposition has used PH’s devastating loss of the Tanjung Piai parliamentary seat in the by-election to claim a public rejection of the coalition and, consequently, the need for a snap election.

Those leaving Azmin’s home declined to comment on the nature of the meeting and sought to play it down as a casual encounter.

The PH secretariat previously issued a public statement accusing Hishammuddin of seeking to engineer the expulsion of DAP and Amanah from the government.