Ministry: Over 500 Opposition members got approval to enter schools, college grounds

In her reply to a supplementary question from Paya Besar (BN) MP Mohd Shahar Abdullah, Teo informed the Lower House that Sarawak-based GPS received the bulk of the approvals. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 18 — The government approved more than 500 applications by Opposition lawmakers to enter schools and campus grounds, Teo Nie Ching told Parliament during Question Time today.

In her reply to a supplementary question from Paya Besar (BN) MP Mohd Shahar Abdullah, the deputy education minister informed the Lower House that Sarawak-based GPS received the bulk of the approvals.

“In Sarawak, we have approved the 515 applications by GPS. In peninsula Malaysia, we gave 16 approvals. PH had only received 170 approvals (during BN’s era).

“All politicians — government or Opposition — must make an application to enter the (education institution) premises after they have been invited (for any events),” said Teo.

Mohd Shahar wanted to know the extent to which the Education Ministry will allow Opposition lawmakers to enter campuses and schools after they have been invited to attend events.

However, the Lower House devolved into a ruckus when Teo was answering the second supplementary question posed by Tampin (PH) MP Datuk Hasan Baharom when Pasir Salak (BN) MP Datuk Seri Tajuddin Abdul Rahman, who interrupted her answer and said that DAP promotes racism.

Teo paused and asked Speaker Tan Sri Mohamad Ariff Md Yusof to demand Tajuddin to retract his statement.

Mohamad Ariff then asked Tajuddin to retract.

However, Tajuddin did not after Opposition Leader and Bera lawmaker Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob pointed out that the Standing Orders rule 36 only states that a lawmaker should only retract a statement if he or she had made a personal attack on an individual.

“Under Standing Order 36, all aspects of it, refers to a Member of the House. An individual. Not a party. Pasir Salak made a comment on a party.

“You have to remember that there have been many accusations against BN in the past. You must be fair,” Ismail reminded Mohd Ariff.